Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 5.2%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $18.72. 3,276,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,305,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $478.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.