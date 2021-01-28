Catex Token Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $595,432.00 and $15,101.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 130.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.13 or 0.00909438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.16 or 0.04356550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017982 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

