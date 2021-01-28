Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce $21.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.10 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $257.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $167.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $176.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $875.06 million, with estimates ranging from $723.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

