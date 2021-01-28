Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.48. Approximately 406,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 459,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.