Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. On average, analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $151.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

