Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Celanese has raised its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years.

CE traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,708. Celanese has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $140.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

