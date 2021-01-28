Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.55. Celanese also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.50-10.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.68. 1,356,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,708. Celanese has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $140.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Celanese from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.60.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

