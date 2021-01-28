Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. Celanese also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.50-10.00 EPS.

Shares of CE traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,708. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $140.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.60.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

