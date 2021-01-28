Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELC. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Celcuity from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Celcuity stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celcuity stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Celcuity worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

