Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $9.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 12,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 200,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.