Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.78. 2,907,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,886,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 37,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at $109,756.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor bought 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000. Insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.49% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.