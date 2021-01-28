Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.87

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as high as $8.23. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 1,701 shares traded.

CPAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $690.57 million, a P/E ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

