CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Santander lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Shares of CX opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

