Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,095 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,704,473,000 after purchasing an additional 514,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

