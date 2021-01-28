Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,095 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.2% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 103,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $232.90 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.72.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.