Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,848.00.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,818.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,769.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,634.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

