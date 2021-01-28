Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,232.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,193.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3,178.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

