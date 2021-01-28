Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 10,332 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $272.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $775.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.55.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $15,562,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,215 shares of company stock valued at $382,802,351. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.