Central Bancompany (OTCMKTS:CBCY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $565.00 and last traded at $565.00. Approximately 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $550.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $550.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.92.

Central Bancompany Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBCY)

Central Bancompany, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking products and services for individuals, businesses, corporates, governments, and non-profit customers in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, and Oklahoma. The company offers checking and savings accounts; home, student, personal, mortgage, business, and working capital loans; and home equity and credit cards services.

