Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of CPF stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPF shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.