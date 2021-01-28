Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $525.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

