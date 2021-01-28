Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) rose 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 182,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 193,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEU. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $260.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.71.
In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $321,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.