Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) rose 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 182,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 193,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEU. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $260.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $321,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

