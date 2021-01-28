Century Communities (CCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $794.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.50 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, analysts expect Century Communities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

