C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.64

Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.64 and traded as high as $40.48. C&F Financial shares last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 14,471 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.