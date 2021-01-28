CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,497 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 79,457 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of CF stock opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.