CGI (NYSE:GIB) Given New $115.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIB. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.41.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $86.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,070,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,873,000 after buying an additional 153,766 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

