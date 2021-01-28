CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.16% from the company’s previous close.

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CGI by 876.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,547,000 after buying an additional 24,512,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,968,000 after buying an additional 1,637,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CGI by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,485,000 after buying an additional 486,970 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CGI by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after buying an additional 311,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,113,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,525,000 after buying an additional 219,564 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.