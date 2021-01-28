CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $106.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

GIB stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.91. 4,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $86.09. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 433.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

