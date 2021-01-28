CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $106.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.41.
GIB stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.91. 4,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.27. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $86.09. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 433.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
