CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.23.

GIB.A traded up C$4.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$103.47. 330,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,354. The stock has a market cap of C$26.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.62. CGI has a twelve month low of C$67.23 and a twelve month high of C$112.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

