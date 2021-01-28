CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$115.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.23.

Shares of TSE GIB.A traded up C$4.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$103.47. 330,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,354. CGI has a 1 year low of C$67.23 and a 1 year high of C$112.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

