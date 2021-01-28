CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$120.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

GIB.A has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$108.23.

GIB.A stock traded up C$4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$103.47. The stock had a trading volume of 330,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.25. CGI has a 52-week low of C$67.23 and a 52-week high of C$112.05. The firm has a market cap of C$26.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

