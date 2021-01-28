ChainX (PCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $491,902.00

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $5.37 or 0.00016356 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $41.51 million and approximately $491,902.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

