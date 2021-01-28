ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Up 5.2%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.69. 1,680,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,631,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $633.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

