Charles Theuer Buys 11,000 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,063.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.02. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. As a group, analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

