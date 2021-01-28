ChartEx (CHART) Market Cap Reaches $290,743.19

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 36.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. ChartEx has a market cap of $290,743.19 and approximately $105,784.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded up 45.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00132064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00282166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00068933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039375 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

