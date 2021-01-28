ChartEx (CHART) One Day Volume Hits $197,695.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $347,165.14 and $197,695.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChartEx has traded up 93.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00048869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00124729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00067814 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00264215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00315326 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

