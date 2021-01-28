ChartEx Trading Up 45.1% Over Last Week (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $290,743.19 and $105,784.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 45.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00132064 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00282166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00068933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039375 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

