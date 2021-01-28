ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Down 5.6% This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $896,561.27 and approximately $286,120.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,492.66 or 0.99477459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00028048 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000234 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 95.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002519 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

