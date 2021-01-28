ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0013 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $929,053.62 and approximately $292,460.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,966.88 or 0.99250684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00024122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00023175 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000255 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 106.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002829 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.