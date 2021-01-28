Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Trading Up 5.3%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 295,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 337,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $538.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 241,158 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,782,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 77.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 157,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 68,872 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

