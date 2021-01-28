Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Raised by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after purchasing an additional 647,840 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after purchasing an additional 383,913 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 343,881 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after purchasing an additional 328,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,650,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.44.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.90.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.