Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Raised by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after purchasing an additional 647,840 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after purchasing an additional 383,913 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 343,881 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after purchasing an additional 328,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,650,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.44.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
