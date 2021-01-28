ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Sells $92,166.25 in Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $92,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,083.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ChemoCentryx stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,256. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -84.15 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. Equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCXI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,015.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

