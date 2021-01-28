Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $77.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy traded as high as $63.39 and last traded at $63.13. Approximately 1,967,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,820,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 110,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

