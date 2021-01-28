Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend by 49.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,078. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.41.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

