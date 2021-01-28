Chicago Capital LLC Sells 94 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,232.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,193.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,178.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.