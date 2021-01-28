Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.0201

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $109.25 million and approximately $39.42 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chiliz has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00070942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.36 or 0.00898124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.96 or 0.04282067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,628,749 coins. Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

