China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.18

Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $6.86. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 250,809 shares.

CAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $200.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 3.28.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other China Automotive Systems news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

