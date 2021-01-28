China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.00

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as high as $5.98. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 80,220 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.74.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The basic materials company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

