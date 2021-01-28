China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.68. 579,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 532,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.85% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

