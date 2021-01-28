China YiBai United Guarantee International (OTCMKTS:CBGH) Trading Up 13.4%

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGH) traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 204,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 97,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.

China YiBai United Guarantee International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBGH)

China YiBai United Guarantee International Holding, Inc, a development stage company, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises in China. It provides equity pledge guarantee, and energy-saving and emission-reduction related financial projects. The company also provides financial consultancy services in the areas of accounting, mergers and acquisitions, business planning, and domestic and international financing.

